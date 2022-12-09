Bandai Namco's Blue Protocol Multiplayer Online Action RPG Launches Globally in 2nd Half of 2023

Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studio revealed a new trailer at The Game Awards 2022 event on Thursday for Project Sky Blue's multiplayer online action role-playing game Blue Protocol . The game will be available globally for free in the second half of 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco is developing the game with Amazon Games.

The game's English website describes the story:

You are on a quest to uncover the truth about your origins. On your travels you meet people from many worlds and make new friends with whom you share your adventures. Eventually, you find yourself facing an inescapable destiny that will determine the fate of planet Regnas. The overuse of technology has created a distortion of space-time, which will eventually engulf planet Regnas and cause its destruction. To change that fate, you and your friends must travel to an unknown world in search of the truth and a solution.

Project Sky Blue is developing the game using Unreal Engine 4, and aims to bring together a "theatrical anime" graphics experience with multiplayer features. The game will get a network test on January 14-16 for 50,000 users. The game will start service in Japan for PC in early spring 2023.

