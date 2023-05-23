Blue Protocol Online Action RPG Launches in Japan on June 14, Delayed in West to 2024 (Updated)

© Bandai Namco Online Inc., Bandai Namco Studios Inc.

Blue Protocol

Bandaiannounced on Tuesday that Project Sky Blue's multiplayer online action role-playing game will launch for PC on June 14 in Japan. The service's start time will be revealed at a later date. Pre-registration is now available.

Update: Bandai Namco also announced that the game has been delayed in the West to 2024. The game was originally scheduled to launch globally for free in the second half of 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco and Amazon Games are partnering on the game. There will be a closed beta test for PC this year.

The game's English website describes the story:

You are on a quest to uncover the truth about your origins. On your travels you meet people from many worlds and make new friends with whom you share your adventures. Eventually, you find yourself facing an inescapable destiny that will determine the fate of planet Regnas. The overuse of technology has created a distortion of space-time, which will eventually engulf planet Regnas and cause its destruction. To change that fate, you and your friends must travel to an unknown world in search of the truth and a solution.

Project Sky Blue is developing the game using Unreal Engine 4, and aims to bring together a "theatrical anime" graphics experience with multiplayer features.

The group L'Arc-en-Ciel perform the opening theme song "Mirai" (Future).

Update: Updated article to reflect delay in West. Source: Blue Protocol game's YouTube channel

Source: Press release via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.