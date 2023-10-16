Singer/Songwriter Shinji Tanimura Passes Away

Image via Alice's website

The official Twitter account for singer and songwriterrevealed on Monday that Tanimura passed away on October 8. A funeral was held with close family members on Sunday. The account stated that Tanimura passed away with a peaceful expression on his face. He was 74.

Tanimura had surgery for enteritis in March, and had been undergoing treatment.

Tanimura was born in Osaka in 1948. He is best known throughout Japan, China, and other parts of Asia for his song "Subaru." He formed the musical group Alice with Takao Horiuchi in 1971.

Tanimura performed theme songs for the Turn A Gundam series and the Great Conquest: The Romance of Three Kingdoms anime films. He also wrote theme songs for Great Conquest: The Romance of Three Kingdoms and Heaven's Lost Property .

