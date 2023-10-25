Blue Lock 2nd Stage Play Reveals Key Visual, Cast Photos

Play runs in Kyoto from January 18-21, Tokyo from January 25-31

The official Twitter account for the second stage play adaptation of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga revealed on Tuesday a key visual and photos of the cast in costume.

Image via Blue Lock stage play Twitter account © 金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／舞台『ブルーロック』2nd STAGE製作委員会

The play will run at the Kyoto Gekijo from January 18-21, and at the Tokyo's Hulic Hall from January 25-31. Ryōhei Takenaka reprises his role as protagonist Yoichi Isagi.

Other cast members include Nobunaga Satō returning as Meguru Bachira, Yoshinari Oribe as Rensuke Kunigami, and Ryō Saeki returning as Hyoma Chigiri.

Naohiro Ise returns to direct and write the stage play.

The first stage play ran from May 4-7, 2023 at Osaka's Sankei Hall Breeze, and at Tokyo's Sunshine Theater on May 11-14, 2023.

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print , and it describes the story:

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards last year.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that premiered on October 8 and is ongoing. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and started streaming the anime's English dub on October 22.