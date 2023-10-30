Dragon Ball: The Breakers Game's Season 4 Trailer Reveals Broly as Raider

Season launches on November 1 with survivor skins, map

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe began streaming on Tuesday a trailer for the Season 4 and first anniversary updates for the Dragon Ball : The Breakers eight-person online multiplayer game. The fourth season will begin on November 1.

The fourth season will add Broly as a raider and add survivor skins for Cheelai, Lemo, Bulma (in a snow suit), and Mr. Satan. The first anniversary updates include the Dangerous Ground map, Goku and Vegeta Transpheres, in-game t-shirts and stamps, as well as new customizable items for the in-game shop. The video also teases Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta.

The third season launched on June 9 and added Ginyu Force as a raider, survivor skins for Dende, King Kai, and Fortuneteller Baba, as well as a Snowy Mountain map. The second season launched on February 16 and added Vegeta as a raider, and survivor skins for Yajirobe, Chi-Chi, and King Furry. Nappa is also available when playing as raider Vegeta.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in October 2022.

The game is an asymmetrical action game, in which seven normal "Survivors" face off against the "Raider," the eighth player. The Raider takes the form of a notable Dragon Ball series character, such as Cell, Buu, or Frieza, with the goal of taking out the Survivors. The Survivors, who have been sucked into "The Temporal" seam, have no superpowers. Instead, they use items, weapons, and vehicles to fight and evade the Raider while searching for the Super Time Machine to escape. There is a character customization mode for Survivor avatars, and players can obtain skins and equipment by using in-game credits or making in-game purchases.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.