Dragon Ball: The Breakers Game's Season 2 Trailer Reveals Vegeta, Yajirobe, Chi-Chi, King Furry

2nd season begins on Thursday

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming on Tuesday a trailer for Season 2 of the Dragon Ball : The Breakers eight-person online multiplayer game, and it reveals Vegeta as a raider, and survivor skins for Yajirobe, Chi-Chi, and King Furry. Nappa is also available when playing as raider Vegeta. The second season begins on Thursday.

The second season will also include new Transpheres for Super Saiyan Goku and Super Saiyan Teen Gohan. There will also be a new Rocky Field map and customizable items.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide on October 14 (Japan on October 13).

The game is an asymmetrical action game, in which seven normal "Survivors" face off against the "Raider," the eighth player. The Raider takes the form of a notable Dragon Ball series character, such as Cell, Buu, or Frieza, with the goal of taking out the Survivors. The Survivors, who have been sucked into "The Temporal" seam, have no superpowers. Instead, they use items, weapons, and vehicles to fight and evade the Raider while searching for the Super Time Machine to escape. There is a character customization mode for Survivor avatars, and players can obtain skins and equipment by using in-game credits or making in-game purchases.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.