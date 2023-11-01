Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor Light Novels End on November 17

Novel series inspired 2017 anime

Image via Amazon Japan © Tarō Hitsuji, Kadokawa

Tarō Hitsuji announced on Wednesday that the main story of his Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor ( Roku de Nashi Majutsu Kōshi to Akashic Records ) light novel series will end with the release of the 24th compiled volume on November 17.

In the "action fantasy" story, Glenn is a part-time teacher at a magic school who is inclined to write "self-study" on the blackboard and then take a nap. One of his students, Sistine, gets angry and challenges him to a duel and he is easily defeated. However, when a terrible incident threatens the school, Glenn shows intense dedication to protecting his students.

Kurone Mishima ( The Devil Is a Part-Timer! High School! , Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! ) provides the illustrations for the light novels. Kadokawa published the 23rd novel volume on October 21.

The 12-episode anime adaptation premiered in April 2017.

Minato Kazuto directed the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , The IDOLM@STER , The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan ) wrote and oversaw the scripts, Konomi Suzuki performed the opening theme song "Blow out," and the characters Sistine (as voiced by Akane Fujita ), Rumia ( Yume Miyamoto ), and Re-L ( Ari Ozawa ) performed the ending theme song "Precious You☆."

Aosa Tsunemi began drawing a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in March 2015, and Kadokawa published the manga's 10th volume oin March 2019. Kadokawa also published a collection of short stories, titled Roku de Nashi Majutsu Kōshi to Tsuisō Nishi , in March 2016.

Source: Tarō Hitsuji 's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.