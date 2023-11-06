JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Spinoff Novel Mugen no Ō Ends on December 19

Spinoff novel by Junjō Shindō launched in March 2022

The official Twitter account of Shueisha 's JoJo Magazine announced on Thursday that Junjō Shindō's Mugen no Ō (The Infinite King), a spinoff novel of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, will end in its third chapter in the magazine's winter 2023 issue, which is scheduled for release on December 19.

The novel's story, set in an era when the word "Stand" did not yet exist, centers on Lisa Lisa as she explores the mysteries of Stand occurrences.

The spinoff novel was included in the launch issue of JoJo Magazine in March 2022. The magazine's launch marked the 35th anniversary of Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga.

Source: JoJo Magazine's X/Twitter account