JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Spinoff Novel Mugen no Ō Ends on December 19
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official Twitter account of Shueisha's JoJo Magazine announced on Thursday that Junjō Shindō's Mugen no Ō (The Infinite King), a spinoff novel of Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, will end in its third chapter in the magazine's winter 2023 issue, which is scheduled for release on December 19.
『#JOJOmagazine 2023 WINTER』は、— JOJOmagazine公式 (@JOJO_magazine) November 2, 2023
真藤順丈先生によるスピンオフ小説『無限の王』完結編を収録。
過去号に1話・2話が掲載された本作が、第3話でついに終幕を迎えます。
スタンドという言葉がまだなかった時代に紡がれる、スタンド発生の謎を追うリサリサの物語をぜひ見届けてください。 pic.twitter.com/TmpAyeBXX7
The novel's story, set in an era when the word "Stand" did not yet exist, centers on Lisa Lisa as she explores the mysteries of Stand occurrences.
The spinoff novel was included in the launch issue of JoJo Magazine in March 2022. The magazine's launch marked the 35th anniversary of Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga.
Source: JoJo Magazine's X/Twitter account