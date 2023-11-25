×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 13-19

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Frieren, Firefighter Daigo rank at #4 with 3.9% rating

tonde_main_kaikin_web_1109
Image via Fly Me to Saitama live-action film's website
2019映画「翔んで埼玉」製作委員会 ©魔夜峰央『このマンガがすごい！comics 翔んで埼玉』/宝島社
Fly Me to Saitama, the first live-action film adaptation of Mineo Maya's Tonde Saitama manga, aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, November 18 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.5% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Kiwa Irie's Yuria's Red String manga aired on TV Asahi on Thursday, November 16 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.9% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Hinako Ashihara's Sexy Tanaka-san manga aired on NTV on Sunday, November 19 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 5.8% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV November 19 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.1
Detective Conan NTV November 18 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 19 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.1
Doraemon TV Asahi November 18 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.9
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End NTV November 17 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
3.9
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV November 18 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.9
One Piece Fuji TV November 19 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.5
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi November 19 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi November 18 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.1
Spy×Family season 2 TV Tokyo November 18 (Sat) 23:15 30 min.
2.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 6-12
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives