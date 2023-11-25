Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 13-19

Frieren, Firefighter Daigo rank at #4 with 3.9% rating

Fly Me to Saitama

Tonde Saitama

, the first live-action film adaptation of'smanga, aired onon Saturday, November 18 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.5% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Kiwa Irie 's Yuria's Red String manga aired on TV Asahi on Thursday, November 16 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.9% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Hinako Ashihara 's Sexy Tanaka-san manga aired on NTV on Sunday, November 19 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 5.8% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)