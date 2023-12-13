Unnamed Memory Anime's 1st Main Promo Video Unveils More Cast Members, April 2024 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Kuji Furumiya 's Unnamed Memory light novel series started streaming the anime's first main promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals more cast members and its April 2024 premiere.

The anime's website also revealed its first main visual:

The newly announced cast members are:

Shūichirō Umeda as Lazar

Yūko Natsuyoshi as Sylvia

Chinatsu Akasaki as Meredina

Takuya Satō as Ars

Kōhei Amasaki as Curve

Chitose Morinaga as Narc

The anime stars Yoshiki Nakajima as Oscar and Atsumi Tanezaki as Tinasha.

The anime will premiere in April 2024. The anime was delayed from this year due to "production circumstances."

Kazuya Miura ( Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs , Kan Colle Season 2: Let's Meet at Sea ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , Noragami , The Case Study of Vanitas ) is in charge of series composition, and Chika Nōmi ( Kan Colle Season 2: Let's Meet at Sea , Kemono Michi: Rise Up ) is adapting chibi's original character designs for animation. Akito Matsuda ( Sound! Euphonium , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is composing the music.

Yen Press is releasing both the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the series:

Witches—the centuries-old mages that command power immense enough to bring catastrophe. Oscar, the crown prince of the powerful kingdom of Farsas, was cursed as a young boy to never sire an heir. Hoping to break the magic, he seeks out Tinasha, the strongest witch on the continent. To meet her, he climbs her tower, as she is said to grant the wish of any who successfully do so. Yet, when he arrives at the top…he requests that Tinasha become his bride!

Furumiya ( A Pale Moon Reverie , Babel ) began serializing the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in September 2012. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by chibi in January 2019.

The novels ranked #1 in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Naoki Koshimizu launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in September 2020.



