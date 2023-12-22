Crunchyroll Adds Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage Anime Film

Film opened in Japan on October 13

© 弐瓶勉／大雪海のカイナ製作委員会

Crunchyroll

announced on Thursday that it has added, the film sequel of the thetelevision anime fromandcollaboratorsand. The film is now available onfor users in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The film opened in Japan on October 13. Anime Expo hosted the film's United States premiere on July 2.

Natsuki Hanae plays Byōzan, a new character in the film who aims to destroy the Orbital Spire Trees.

The television anime premiered in Fuji TV 's Ultra+ block in Japan in January 2023. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside Asia.

The "boy-meets-girl high fantasy" is set in a world where land is being swallowed by the encroaching Great Snow Sea. Humanity ekes out a harsh life above the Canopy (Tenmaku, a wordplay on the Japanese word for tent) that stretches from the roots to the tops of giant Orbital Spire Trees. The story centers around Kaina, a boy who lives above the Canopy, and Liliha, the princess of the small country Atland in the Great Snow Sea.

Hiroaki Ando ( Ajin , Listeners ) directed the anime, and Sadayuki Murai ( Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , Natsume's Book of Friends ) and Tetsuya Yamada (episodes of Knights of Sidonia , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War ) wrote the scripts. The anime commemorates Polygon Pictures ' 40th anniversary.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)