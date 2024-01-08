Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom Compilation Gets English Switch Release in 2024

Compilation launched on PS4 in Japan in July 2017, on Switch in September 2018

Publisher eastasiasoft announced on Monday that it will release Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom ( Hakuōki Shinkai: Fūkaden ) in English on the Switch in 2024. The game compilation will have a limited edition with extras including a soundtrack, art book, and stickers. Pre-orders will be available on Play-Asia on Thursday.

The Hakuōki Shinkai: Fūkaden compilation combines the Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds ( Hakuōki Shinkai: Kaze no Shō ) and Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms ( Hakuōki Shinkai: Hana no Shō ) games in one release, and launched in Japan in July 2017 for the PlayStation 4. The Switch version debuted in September 2018. Both Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds and Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms remake the original Hakuōki Shinsengumi Kitan 2008 PlayStation 2 game.

Idea Factory International released the Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds game in North America and Europe in May 2017 for the PlayStation Vita, and later released the game for PC via Steam last August. Idea Factory International released Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms for the PS Vita and PC via Steam in March 2018.

Source: eastasiasoft via Gematsu