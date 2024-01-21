Highspeed Étoile Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists

©HSE Project

The official website for the original television anime projectrevealed the artists for the anime's opening and ending theme songs on Saturday., who plays the role of Alice Summerwood in the series, is performing the opening theme song "ADRENALIZED," and the girl groupis performing the ending theme song "Fanfare."

The anime takes place in the near future, where the latest technology has made it so vehicles can travel at 500 km/h (about 310 mph) safely and securely. A next-generation race event called NEX Race is born, which changes the world of racing. NEX Racing features AI control support and a "Revolburst" mechanism.

A newcomer named Rin Rindo will make her debut in NEX Race, and will further revolutionize the sport. Rin once had a dream of becoming a ballet dancer, but had to give up on that dream due to an injury. Afterward she became a NEET and a gamer who lived in her grandmother's house. But one day she is suddenly thrown into the world of racing.

The anime stars:

Takuya Fujima ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid manga artist; original character designer for R-15 , Warlords of Sigrdrifa , and Weiß Survive ) is the original character designer for the show. The official website for the anime features logos for King Amusement Creative Sonic Blade, Yostar , Good Smile Company , and Super Formula. Super Formula is a former racing series in Japan and it is collaborating on the project.

The anime will premiere in April. The original anime project's manga adaptation titled Highspeed Étoile: L'Entrée de Towa et Kanata launched on the Manga Cross website on October 23. Chiaki Misono is drawing the manga with cooperation from the Suzuka Circuit .