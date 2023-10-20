Highspeed Étoile Anime Reveals April 2024 Premiere in 1st Promo Video

Series also reveals more cast, manga adaptation

The official website for the original television anime project Highspeed Étoile began streaming the show's first promotional video on Friday, which reveals the show's April 2024 premiere.

The video also reveals new cast members and a new visual (below). Tōru Furuya is narrating the series, and Yukari Tamura is voicing the interactive AI program ami.

©HSE Project

The website also revealed that the anime will get a manga adaptation titled Highspeed Étoile: L'Entrée de Towa et Kanata that will serialize on the Manga Cross website. Chiaki Misono is drawing the manga with cooperation from the Suzuka Circuit .

©HSE Project

The anime stars:

Takuya Fujima ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid manga artist; original character designer for R-15 , Warlords of Sigrdrifa , and Weiß Survive ) is the original character designer for the show. The official website for the anime features logos for King Amusement Creative Sonic Blade, Yostar , Good Smile Company , and Super Formula. Super Formula is a former racing series in Japan and it is collaborating on the project.

The show follows the character Rin Rindo. Rin once had a dream of becoming a ballet dancer, but had to give up on that dream due to an injury. Afterward she became a NEET and a gamer who lived in her grandmother's house. But one day she is suddenly thrown into the world of racing.

The anime takes place in the near future, where the latest technology has made it so vehicles can travel at 500 km/h (about 310 mph) safely and securely. A next-generation race event called NEX Race is born, which changes the world of racing. NEX Racing features AI control support and a "Revolburst" mechanism. A newcomer named Rin Rindo will make her debut in NEX Race, and will further revolutionize the sport.