The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Manga Enters Final Arc on January 26

Manga ends with 9th volume later this year

Image via Amazon Japan © Amahara, Coolkyoushinja, Shinchosha

Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi

This year's second volume of'smagazine revealed on January 12 thatand's) manga is entering its final arc in the magazine's next issue on January 26.

The manga's ninth and final compiled book volume will ship sometime this coming fall or winter.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

It's been eight hundred years since the powerful Idaten deities sealed away the demons who plagued humanity. To the foul-mouthed Hayato, a young deity, the story is mostly a myth. For this new generation of idle deities, there's just not much to do as they watch over humans in peace. But when the seal on the demons breaks, it's up to Hayato and his oddball compatriots to come to humanity's rescue! Can these misfit gods who know nothing of war rise to the challenge, or is a demon threat in a messy mortal world too much to handle?

Coolkyoushinja launched the manga in Young Animal in August 2018. The manga is a remake of Amahara 's online manga of the same name. The manga caught up to the older online version of the manga in early 2023. Hakusensha published the manga's eighth volume on December 27.

Amahara serialized the first version of the manga on the Neetsha website, but abruptly halted it in May 2016.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.