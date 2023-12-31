The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Manga Ends With 9th Volume

Final volume publishes in fall/winter 2024

Image via Amazon Japan © Amahara, Coolkyoushinja, Shinchosha

The eighth volume of Amahara and Coolkyoushinja 's The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace ( Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi ) manga revealed on Wednesday the series will end with the ninth volume, which goes on sale next year in the fall or winter.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

It's been eight hundred years since the powerful Idaten deities sealed away the demons who plagued humanity. To the foul-mouthed Hayato, a young deity, the story is mostly a myth. For this new generation of idle deities, there's just not much to do as they watch over humans in peace. But when the seal on the demons breaks, it's up to Hayato and his oddball compatriots to come to humanity's rescue! Can these misfit gods who know nothing of war rise to the challenge, or is a demon threat in a messy mortal world too much to handle?

Coolkyoushinja launched the manga in Young Animal in August 2018. The manga is a remake of Amahara 's online manga of the same name. Shinchosha published the manga's seventh compiled volume on February 28. Seven Seas Entertainment published the fifth volume on August 1, and will publish the sixth volume on May 21.

Amahara serialized the first version of the manga on the Neetsha website, but abruptly halted it in May 2016.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.