Science Saru, MBS Reveal Staff, Title of 4th Collaboration Short, Commercial

Anime studio Science SARU announced on Friday the title and staff for episode 4 of it and television channel MBS ' collaboration shorts.

Image via Science Saru's Twitter account © 2024「ショートアニメ大作戦！」プロジェクト・MBS

The episode is titled "Pantheon no Tori" (Pantheon of Birds). Eunyoung Choi (director for Star Wars: Visions short "Akakiri," producer for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) and Asami Murakoshi (animation director on The Heike Story , key animator for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) are directing the short, Murakoshi is also the character designer, and a-bee is composing the music. The episode will air on March 22. The episode will show various scenes, such as lost birds flying around the Pantheon, a mountain trail on a rainy day, and more.

Science SARU is also streaming a commercial for the shorts.

The first collaboration short titled "Ookuninushi to Sukunabikona" will air on March 1 in the "Super Animeism Oshiri" programming block at around 1:50 a.m. JST (effectively, March 2). Akitoshi Yokoyama ( Cutie Honey Universe , Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut ) is directing the first short. Shōta Kanbayashi is designing the characters based on original designs by Hisashi Mori ( Digimon: Our War Game ). Shōgo Yoshii is credited for composing, directing, and playing the music. Atsushi Sayazawa ( GRANDFUNK Inc.) is producing the music.

The second episode is titled "MOON Episode 1 Sandwich" and the third episode is titled "MOON Episode 2 Camping." The episodes will follow the carefree life of the aliens on the moon and the spacesuit-wearing dog Eiken.

Eri Kinoshita (animation director for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! , Flash animator for Ride Your Wave ) is serving as commercial director for the first time for the episodes. Kinoshita is in charge of character design, storyboarding, and animation for the second episode, while Mari Motohashi is storyboarding the third episode. Nick McKergow is producing and animating the third episode. Louie Zong is composing the music for the two episodes. The episodes will air on March 8 and 15.