News
Science Saru, MBS Produce Series of Anime Shorts Premiering on March 1

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
4 shorts to feature directors Akitoshi Yokoyama, Eri Kinoshita, Eunyoung Choi, Asami Murakoshi

Television channel MBS and anime studio Science SARU announced on Friday that they are teaming up to produce four 90-second short anime that will air on MBS and TBS under the "Science SARU x MBS Original Short Anime Daisakusen!" project. The anime project will air on Fridays starting on March 1 in the "Super Animeism Oshiri" programming block.

Science SARU and MBS revealed screenshots from three of the four works.

The four shorts will feature four different directors: Akitoshi Yokoyama (Cutie Honey Universe, Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut), Eri Kinoshita (animation director for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Flash animator for Ride Your Wave), Eunyoung Choi (director for Star Wars: Visions short "Akakiri," producer for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!), and Asami Murakoshi (animation director on The Heike Story, key animator for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!).

Sources: MBS, Comic Natalie

