Science Saru, MBS Produce Series of Anime Shorts Premiering on March 1
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Television channel MBS and anime studio Science SARU announced on Friday that they are teaming up to produce four 90-second short anime that will air on MBS and TBS under the "Science SARU x MBS Original Short Anime Daisakusen!" project. The anime project will air on Fridays starting on March 1 in the "Super Animeism Oshiri" programming block.
Science SARU and MBS revealed screenshots from three of the four works.
The four shorts will feature four different directors: Akitoshi Yokoyama (Cutie Honey Universe, Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut), Eri Kinoshita (animation director for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Flash animator for Ride Your Wave), Eunyoung Choi (director for Star Wars: Visions short "Akakiri," producer for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!), and Asami Murakoshi (animation director on The Heike Story, key animator for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!).
