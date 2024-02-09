News
Science Saru, MBS Reveal Cast, Staff, Title of 1st Collaboration Short
posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime studio Science SARU announced on Friday the cast and staff for it and television channel MBS' first collaboration short titled "Ookuninushi to Sukunabikona." The 90-second short is based on the Japanese myths of Ookuninushi, the god of the underworld, and Sukunabikona, a diety of hot springs, among other things.
The anime stars Chiaki Kobayashi as Ookuninushi, Shiori Izawa as Sukunabikona, and Rina Satou as the narrator.
Akitoshi Yokoyama (Cutie Honey Universe, Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut) is directing the first short. Shōta Kanbayashi is designing the characters based on original designs by Hisashi Mori (Digimon: Our War Game). Shōgo Yoshii is credited for composing, directing, and playing the music. Atsushi Sayazawa (GRANDFUNK Inc.) is producing the music.
The anime project will air on Fridays starting on March 1 in the "Super Animeism Oshiri" programming block at around 1:50 a.m. JST (effectively, March 2).
The four shorts will feature four different directors: Yokoyama , Eri Kinoshita (animation director for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Flash animator for Ride Your Wave), Eunyoung Choi (director for Star Wars: Visions short "Akakiri," producer for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!), and Asami Murakoshi (animation director on The Heike Story, key animator for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!).
Sources: Science SARU's Twitter account, Comic Natalie