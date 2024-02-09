Science Saru, MBS Reveal Cast, Staff, Title of 1st Collaboration Short

"Ookuninushi to Sukunabikona" debuts on March 1

Anime studio Science SARU announced on Friday the cast and staff for it and television channel MBS ' first collaboration short titled "Ookuninushi to Sukunabikona." The 90-second short is based on the Japanese myths of Ookuninushi, the god of the underworld, and Sukunabikona, a diety of hot springs, among other things.

Image via Science Saru's Twitter account © 2024「ショートアニメ大作戦！」プロジェクト・MBS

The anime stars Chiaki Kobayashi as Ookuninushi, Shiori Izawa as Sukunabikona, and Rina Satou as the narrator.

Akitoshi Yokoyama ( Cutie Honey Universe , Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut ) is directing the first short. Shōta Kanbayashi is designing the characters based on original designs by Hisashi Mori ( Digimon: Our War Game ). Shōgo Yoshii is credited for composing, directing, and playing the music. Atsushi Sayazawa ( GRANDFUNK Inc.) is producing the music.

The anime project will air on Fridays starting on March 1 in the "Super Animeism Oshiri" programming block at around 1:50 a.m. JST (effectively, March 2).

The four shorts will feature four different directors: Yokoyama , Eri Kinoshita (animation director for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! , Flash animator for Ride Your Wave ), Eunyoung Choi (director for Star Wars: Visions short "Akakiri," producer for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ), and Asami Murakoshi (animation director on The Heike Story , key animator for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ).