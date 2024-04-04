News
Manga Up! Global Adds Only My Undesirable Translation Talent Can Change the World Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Hakuto Aono, Hajime Kanadome, Tomoyuki Maru's manga launches in English
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global added Hakuto Aono, Hajime Kanadome, and Tomoyuki Maru's Only My Undesirable Translation Talent Can Change the World ("Honyaku" no Sainō de Ore dake ga Sekai wo Kaihen Dekiru Ken: Hazure Sainō "Honyaku" de Kizukeba Sekai Saikyō ni Nattemashita) manga in English on Thursday.
Manga UP! describes the story:
Noah is the eldest son from a noble family known for their magical prowess. As such, his father expects him to possess a Talent for elemental attack magic. But during his appraisal, it was revealed that not only couldn't he use magic, but he had a particularly useless Talent—"Translation.” Yet, no one could have guessed that this astonishing ability has the power to change the world!
The manga launched on Square Enix's Gangan Online in May 2022. Square Enix shipped the third compiled book volume on December 12.
Source: Email correspondence