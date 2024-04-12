×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Isabella Bird in Wonderland - Unbeaten Tracks in Japan Manga Enters Final Arc

posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga had previously listed entering final arc in November 2021

71xsk3ymfzl
© Kadokawa, Taiga Sassa
The official Twitter account for Kadokawa's Harta magazine revealed on Wednesday that Taiga Sassa's Isabella Bird in Wonderland - Unbeaten Tracks in Japan (Fushigi no Kuni no Bird) manga has entered its final arc.

The magazine had previously announced that the manga was starting its final arc in November 2021.

The manga offers a look at Japanese culture from the eyes of female British adventurer Isabella Bird, who traveled from Tokyo to Ezo (the area now known as Hokkaido) in the early Meiji era.

Kadokawa published a bilingual edition of the first volume of the manga in January 2018. The bilingual edition, aimed at both beginner and advanced students of English in Japan, has English text in the panels with Japanese text in the margins.

Sassa launched the manga in Harta in 2013. Kadokawa published the 10th compiled book volume on February 15, and it will publish the 11th volume on April 15.

Source: Harta's Twitter account


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives