Isabella Bird in Wonderland - Unbeaten Tracks in Japan Manga Enters Final Arc
posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga had previously listed entering final arc in November 2021
The official Twitter account for Kadokawa's Harta magazine revealed on Wednesday that Taiga Sassa's Isabella Bird in Wonderland - Unbeaten Tracks in Japan (Fushigi no Kuni no Bird) manga has entered its final arc.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
The magazine had previously announced that the manga was starting its final arc in November 2021.
The manga offers a look at Japanese culture from the eyes of female British adventurer Isabella Bird, who traveled from Tokyo to Ezo (the area now known as Hokkaido) in the early Meiji era.
Kadokawa published a bilingual edition of the first volume of the manga in January 2018. The bilingual edition, aimed at both beginner and advanced students of English in Japan, has English text in the panels with Japanese text in the margins.
Sassa launched the manga in Harta in 2013. Kadokawa published the 10th compiled book volume on February 15, and it will publish the 11th volume on April 15.
Source: Harta's Twitter account
