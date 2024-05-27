Yayoi Ogawa's Eme to Hime Manga Ends in June

Image via Yayoi Ogawa's Twitter © Yayoi Ogawa, Kodansha

The July issue of Kodansha 's monthly Kiss magazine announced on Saturday that Yayoi Ogawa 's Eme to Hime manga will end in the next issue on June 25.

The story follows second-year middle school student Hime and her 13-year-old female Jack Russell Terrier dog named Eme. The two are like sisters, and are inseparable. During one of their regular walks, they get into a traffic accident. What awaits them after gaining consciousness is the big impact of the accident.

Ogawa launched the series in June 2023.

Ogawa launched the Knight of the Ice ( Ginban Kishi ) romantic comedy manga in Kiss magazine in September 2012, and ended it in June 2017. Kodansha published 11 compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and published the 11th and final volume in English in August 2022.

Tokyopop published Ogawa's Kimi wa Pet manga in North America under the name Tramps Like Us . Comixology added the manga to its service in June 2019. The manga was previously adapted into a 10-episode live-action television series in Japan in 2003 starring Koyuki as Sumire and Jun Matsumoto as Momo. The manga also inspired a 2011 live-action Korean film starring Jang Geun-suk and Kim Ha-neul. The manga's latest Japanese live-action television series adaptation debuted in 2017.