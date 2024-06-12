×
News
Visions of Mana Game's Trailer Reveals August 29 Launch

posted on by Alex Mateo
Video previews story, characters, gameplay

Square Enix began streaming on Wednesday a new trailer for Visions of Mana (Seiken Densetsu Visions of Mana), a new game in its Mana/Seiken Densetsu role-playing game series, and it reveals the August 29 release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. The video also previews the story, characters, and gameplay:

English

Japanese

Square Enix announced in 2021 that it was developing a new game in the series for consoles.

The game series celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021, and as part of the celebrations Warner Bros. Japan produced Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal (Seiken Densetsu Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal in Japanese), an anime adaptation of the Legend of Mana game. The television anime premiered in October 2022.

Source: Square Enix's YouTube channel (link 2)

