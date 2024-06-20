Elden Ring Gag Manga Author Announces Hiatus to Play Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Manga's editorial team confirms hiatus is so author can "conduct research"

Manga creator Nikiichi Tobita announced on X/ Twitter on Wednesday the Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree ( Elden Ring: Ōgonki e no Michi ) gag manga will enter a hiatus as Tobita will be playing the new Elden Ring game's DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree . The series will have a new chapter on July 4 but will not publish a new chapter on July 19.

Kadokawa 's Comic Hu clarified on X/ Twitter on Thursday that its editorial department recognized the manga is going on hiatus so the author could "conduct research" by playing the DLC.

The DLC launches on June 21 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

The manga launched in September 2022, and it is available in 11 languages in addition to Japanese, including Yen Press ' English version available on Comic Walker.

ComicWalker describes the story:

Aseo, a poor, Tarnished wretch, finds himself cast out into Limgrave—naked, penniless, hopeless, and maidenless. His only hope in his harsh, unforgiving new home is a mysterious woman named Melina. She urges him to follow the guidance of grace to the Erdtree that looms over the Lands Between. But it won't be an easy road; a cast of colorful characters awaits Aseo along the way—Patches the Untethered, Blaidd the Half-Wolf, Margit the Fell Omen, Godrick the Grafted, and of course, Ranni the Witch...With little but a loincloth between Aseo and certain death, he strikes out for the first stop on his quest: Stormveil Castle. Will he make it there, or will his journey end before it even begins?

Yen Press digitally released The Overture of Elden Ring in February 2022, a book primer that explores the dark fantasy world of Elden Ring .

FromSoftware launched Elden Ring for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022.

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the game's world.

Source: Nikiichi Tobita 's X/ Twitter account, Comic Hu 's X/ Twitter account via VG247





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.