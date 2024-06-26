Bustafellows Season 2 Visual Novel Heads West for Switch, PC in 2025

English-subtitled trailer streamed for sequel game

PQube announced on Wednesday that it will release Nippon Cultural Broadcasting Extend's Bustafellows Season 2 (or Bu$tafellows Season 2 ) visual novel in the West for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2025. There will be a physical and digital release for the Switch version. PQube streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

The game launched for Switch, iOS, and Android in Japan in May 2023.

PQube released the original Bustafellows (or Bu$tafellows ) game in the West for Switch and PC via Steam in July 2021. The company describes the story:

Arrive in New Sieg, a beautiful fictional town. Step into the shoes of a strong, smart and gifted journalist in this romantic adventure. You play the part of a young woman with the ability to leap in the past for a very short period in the bodies of others, which you use for data collection and helping people. After witnessing the murder of a crooked lawyer – she goes back in time in an attempt to save him. Thus, the journey begins as our protagonist goes back in time in the body of another person and tries to warn Limbo. It's up to you to figure out how to save him!

The original game debuted for Switch in Japan in December 2019.