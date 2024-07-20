Yuri Hub Announces Ayu Inui's Threads of Me and You Manga Simulpub

Chapter 1 published on July 10

The Yuri Hub yuri manga service announced on July 10 it will simulpub Ayu Inui 's new manga series Threads of Me and You ( Matō Kimi, Hokorobu Watashi ). The first chapter published in English on July 12, on the same day as the Japanese release. Chapter 4 will be released on the same day as the Japanese release again. The series is available on Renta! .

Image courtesy of Yuri Hub

Yuri Hub describes the story:

A gentle romance with a Kimono theme, this new Ayu Inui work is both familiar and unique! Yui Nanjou has a "cute" figure and frame, and all of her attempts to look more mature at 28 have been futile... Until she meets kimono-clad Mizuho, who becomes her kimono tutor!

Yuri Hub has previously published Inui's Room for Honeys ; I'm Sorry I Know ; Good Morning, "Sweetie" ; Honey Latte Girl ; A Tender Romance Treat With Care ; Pages of Eternity ; Sunday 1:00PM ; and She "Falls" In Love . The company also publishes Namaniku's series in English.

Sources: E-mail correspondence, Yuri Hub