News
Yuri Hub Announces Ayu Inui's Threads of Me and You Manga Simulpub
posted on by Anita Tai
The Yuri Hub yuri manga service announced on July 10 it will simulpub Ayu Inui's new manga series Threads of Me and You (Matō Kimi, Hokorobu Watashi). The first chapter published in English on July 12, on the same day as the Japanese release. Chapter 4 will be released on the same day as the Japanese release again. The series is available on Renta!.
Yuri Hub describes the story:
A gentle romance with a Kimono theme, this new Ayu Inui work is both familiar and unique!
Yui Nanjou has a "cute" figure and frame, and all of her attempts to look more mature at 28 have been futile... Until she meets kimono-clad Mizuho, who becomes her kimono tutor!
Yuri Hub has previously published Inui's Room for Honeys; I'm Sorry I Know; Good Morning, "Sweetie"; Honey Latte Girl; A Tender Romance Treat With Care; Pages of Eternity; Sunday 1:00PM; and She "Falls" In Love. The company also publishes Namaniku's series in English.
Sources: E-mail correspondence, Yuri Hub