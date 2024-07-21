Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Fighting Game Reveals DLC Character Versusia

Character to join game in Version 1.50 patch

Cygames announced on Saturday that it will add Versusia as a playable character to its Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising fighting game in the game's Version 1.50 patch. Elizabeth Maxwell and Maki Kawase voice the character.

Cygames ' playable demo of the game at the EVO 2024 event this weekend includes new balances for Gran and Lucilius, and Versusia is also available to play.

Cygames also announced on Saturday that the game's 1.50 patch will include a new Versus Rank of Grand Master.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam on December 14.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

