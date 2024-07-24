Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Game Adds DLC Character Kawaki (Karma Progression)

Kawaki (Karma Progression) launches with DLC Pack 4 on Thursday

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Wednesday it will add Kawaki (Karma Progression) as a DLC character to its Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections game as part of its DLC Pack 4 on Thursday. The trailer also confirms DLC Pack 5 for fall.

DLC Pack 4 also includes two new costumes for Hinata (Road to Sakura) and Naruto (Ichiraku Ramen Costume), 12 matching choices, and 5 Ninja Info Card Images.

The game added Kureha as part of DLC Pack 3 in May. DLC Pack 3 also includes two combination secret techniques, five ninja info card images, and 12 matching voices. The staff plan to release two more DLC packs through this fall.

©Bandai Namco Entertainment

PlayStation

The game launched for5,4,Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC vialast November.

In addition to 124 characters from previous games, the new game includes new playable ninjas such as Ashura and Indra. The game also features Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode) and Sasuke Uchiha (Supporting Kage). The game's DLC Pack 1 launched on January 25 and features DLC character Hagoromo Otsutsuki. The game's DLC Pack 2 launched on March 28 and added Isshiki Otsutsuki.

The Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 game arrived on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Japan in February 2016. Bandai Namco Entertainment then released Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto , an expansion for the game, in February 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment also released the Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy collection — which includes Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy and Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto — for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the West in August 2017. The Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto game shipped for Nintendo Switch in April 2020.

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy , which bundles the first three games in the Ultimate Ninja Storm ( Narutimate Storm in Japan) game series, shipped on PS4 in Japan in July 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment released the trilogy digitally outside Japan for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2017. The game collection then launched for Switch in April 2018.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.