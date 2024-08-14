Marvelous USA Announces Structural Changes with XSEED Games Ahead of Expansion

Marvelous USA to handle Story of Seasons , Rune Factory series

Marvelous, Inc. revealed new organizational changes for Marvelous USA and XSEED Games on Tuesday as part of future expansion plans for the company. Marvelous USA will publish Marvelous, Inc. 's games, including the Story of Seasons and Rune Factory series. The company will also provide business, operational, and marketing support to Marvelous, Inc. 's arcade business unit. The unit recently launched its first western project, Naruto Emblem Battle . XSEED will continue to publish third-party titles.

Image courtesy of Marvelous

The Naruto Emblem Battle arcade game began its North American rollout this summer, with a playable machine available at Anime Expo in July. Marvelous previously ran a location test at Puente Hills Mall in City of Industry, CA and Kiddleton at Japan Village in Brooklyn, NY last November.

Marvelous is developing two new games in its Story of Seasons farming simulation game franchise . Publisher Natsume previously released the games under the Harvest Moon franchise title. XSEED Games took over releasing the franchise in 2015, and it cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title. Marvelous is developing both Rune Factory: Project Dragon and Rune Factory 6 as new games in its Rune Factory RPG/farming game franchise .

Marvelous is responsible for Farmagia , Silent Hope (Frederica) , and the upcoming Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion game.

Source: Press release