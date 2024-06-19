Marvelous Launches Farmagia Game on November 1

Nintendo revealed during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday that the monster-capture game Farmagia will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 1 .

Players take control of "Farmagia" Ten, who lives in the underworld Felicidad. By cultivating the farm, players can raise and take control of monsters to take on opponents and free the land from the oppressive Magus. Monsters can also be fused together to make powerful new forms.

The game features character designs and art by Fairy Tail artist Hiro Mashima .

The game was previously titled "Project Magia" when it was first announced by Marvelous in May 2023.

Kōhei Amasaki voices protagonist Ten. Ayane Sakura voices Ten's childhood friend Arche, while Inori Minase voices another of Ten's childhood friends Chica. Atsumi Tanezaki voices the game's mascot Lookie-Loo. Sakura and Minase perform the game's theme song "dis-dystopia."