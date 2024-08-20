News
Amazon Prime Video Announces Secret Level Series Set in Video Game Worlds
posted on by Anita Tai
Armored Core, Mega Man, PAC-MAN, more featured
Amazon Prime Video announced Secret Level, an adult animated anthology series from the LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS creative team, with a teaser trailer on Tuesday. The series debuts on December 10.
The service describes the series as being set in the world of numerous video game franchises including Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, various PlayStation Studios games, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament and Warhammer 40,000.
Source: Amazon Prime Video's YouTube channel via Siliconera