Dark Horse Releases Berserk Manga's 42nd Volume in March 2025

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Image courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

announced aton Saturday that it will release the 42nd volume of'smanga on March 18, 2025.

The 42nd volume was the first volume since Studio Gaga and Miura's close friend Kouji Mori resumed the manga in June 2022 after Miura's death. The volume shipped in Japan in September 2023.

Dark Horse Comics describes the volume:

The shocking appearance of Griffith on Elf Island has provoked rage and terror in Guts and Casca…and carved a rift into the enchanted isle itself, setting loose a corrosive horde of devourers from beneath the earth! If the Black Swordsman cannot rely upon even his legendary blade, then escape by ship seems the only hope for survival…but not everyone is leaving Elf Island together!

The 42nd volume will be Dark Horse Comics ' first release of a volume of Berserk in three years since the 41st volume released in November 2022. The release will include a double-sided bound-in color poster.

Miura died on May 6, 2021 due to acute aortic dissection. He was 54. The manga went on hiatus after his death, but then resumed in Young Animal in June 2022. The manga now has the following credits: "Original work by Kentarō Miura , manga by Studio Gaga , supervised by Kouji Mori ."

Studio Gaga is Miura's studio with his assistants and apprentices who also worked on Berserk alongside him. Mori is a close childhood friend of Miura's, whom Miura frequently consulted with for plot details on Berserk . Mori said in June 2022 he "know[s] the story for Berserk up to the very end." Mori drew a one-shot manga in Young Animal in 2021 that tells his story of lifelong friendship and creative relationship with Miura.

The 41st volume of Berserk , which includes the final chapters that Miura had created for the series, shipped in Japan in December 2021.