Keiko Nishi Launches Acchanchi Manga

The October issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Flowers magazine revealed on Wednesday that Keiko Nishi will launch a new series titled Acchanchi in the next issue on September 28.

The series follows the daily life of a solitary woman as she becomes roommates with a mysterious old woman.

Nishi launched a new manga titled Sayonara Gohan (Goodbye Meal) in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine on August 5.

Nishi launched the Kakko Naki manga in Shogakukan 's Zōkan Flowers magazine in November 2020. Shogakukan published a single compiled book volume of the manga in December 2022.

Nishi released a one-shot manga titled "Kaki no Hanashi" (The Story of Persimmons, seen right) in Zōkan Flowers in March 2020.

JManga published two volumes of Nishi's four-volume series Kyudo Boys , about the romantic relationships of a group of high school boys, digitally in English before the site ended service.

Nishi's Otoko no Isshō (A Man's Lifetime) manga received a live-action film adaptation in 2015. Her Otō-san, Chibi ga Inakunarimashita (Father, Chibi is Gone) manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in May 2019.

