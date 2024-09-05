'Tsuma, Shōgakusei ni Naru.' TV Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals October 6 Debut

The official website for the anime of Yayū Murata 's Tsuma, Shōgakusei ni Naru. ( If my wife [became] an elementary school student. ) manga revealed the show's main promotional video and October 6 debut on Thursday. The video previews Osaka-based pop band pachae 's opening theme song "Ai no Reunion" (Reunion of Love).

The anime will debut on October 6 at 10:00 p.m. on Tokyo MX and later that evening on BS11 and Sun TV . The series will also air on AT-X starting on October 8.

The anime stars:

Noriyuki Abe ( Yū Yū Hakusho , Bleach , Flame of Recca ) is directing the anime at St.Signpost . Sawako Hirabayashi ( Wolf Girl & Black Prince , Delicious Party♡Precure ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Narihito Sekikawa is designing the characters. Keiichirō Miyoshi ( Burn the Witch #0.8 , Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin ) is the sound director, and Hiroko Yamasaki ( Oblivion Battery ) is composing the music.

The manga centers on Keisuke Niijima, a man who remains brokenhearted 10 years after his wife Takae passed away. But one day, an elementary school girl comes to his house and says that she is Takae, reincarnated as a different girl. Now Keisuke is trying to make up for lost time, while Takae struggles as a grade schooler with the mind of a woman in her 40s, trying create situations where she can meet Keisuke.

Murata published a one-shot version of the manga in Weekly Manga Times in April 2018, before beginning serialization of it in July that same year. The manga ended in December 2022, and Hobunsha published the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume in March 2023.

The manga already inspired a live-action series that aired from January to March 2022.

