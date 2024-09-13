Tsukiko's Batsukoi Manga Gets Live-Action Series on October 19

BS TV Tokyo announced on Friday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Tsukiko 's Batsukoi romantic comedy manga that will premiere on BS TV Tokyo and TV Osaka on October 19. Riho Takada (left in image below) stars as Kahori Mirumachi, while Shu Watanabe (right) stars as Teruyoshi Sunagoya.

The manga centers on Kahori Mirumachi, a lawyer who only gets into shallow relationships, saying that she only wants to "indulge in the delicious parts of a relationship," her only rule being to not become a part of an affair. However, despite her best efforts, she ends up falling in love with the teacher Teruyoshi Sunagoya, unaware that he is going through divorce proceedings, and thus she unwittingly gets into an affair with him.

Tomoko Tanaka, Seigo Noguchi, Toshimitsu Chimura, and Nobuaki Suzuki are directing the series, with scripts by Ayuka Kishimoto, Natsuki Takahashi, Mikaho Ishikawa, Yūichi Onuma , Miyako Yasojima, Shinji Kuma, and Masayoshi Kishida.

Tsukiko launched the manga in Kodansha 's Hatsu Kiss magazine in December 2014, and ended it in July 2019. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in September 2019.

Kodansha USA Publishing has released all five volumes of Tsukiko 's She, Her Camera, and Her Seasons manga in English.