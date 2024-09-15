Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister Anime Reveals More Cast, Ending Theme

Image via Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister anime's website ©内藤マーシー・講談社／「甘神さんちの縁結び」製作委員会

The official website for the television anime of's) manga revealed on Sunday more cast members and the show's ending theme song. The voice actresses for the three Amagami sisters (, and) will perform a character song for the ending theme song, titled "Kimi ni Koi wo Musunde" (To Tie You With Love).

The new cast includes:

The anime will premiere on October 1 on TV Tokyo and its six affiliate channels, and on BS NTV at 24:00 JST (effectively, October 2 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will have 24 episodes and will air for two cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

The anime will star:

Sumire Uesaka as Yae Amagami

as Yae Amagami Kaede Hondo as Yuna Amagami

as Yuna Amagami Shion Wakayama as Asahi Amagami

as Asahi Amagami Ryōta Suzuki as Uryu Kamihate

as Uryu Kamihate Nana Mizuki as Mahiru Anekōji

as Mahiru Anekōji Chika Anzai as Shirahi Tsuruyama

Yujiro Abe ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! ) is directing the anime at Drive with assistant director Hiroshi Watanabe ( Orphen , Hetalia The Beautiful World ). Yasuko Aoki ( The Demon Prince of Momochi House , Phantom of the Idol ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Haruko Iizuka ( Horimiya , Little Busters! , Tamayura ) is designing the characters.

Momoiro Clover Z performs the opening theme song "Yawaku Koishite ~Zutto Bokura de Iraremasu yō ni~."

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Uryu Kamihate has had a rough start to life, but plans to forget it all by achieving his dream—matriculating into medical school. But when he arrives at his new foster home, a working shrine, his dream of a quiet place to study goes up in smoke. Not only will he be living with the three beautiful, lively Amagami sisters—but he learns that he must marry one of them and take over the temple!

Naito launched the manga Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha 's K MANGA service is also releasing the manga in English digitally.

