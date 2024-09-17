Pokémon Gets New Animated Mid-Autumn Short Video

Pikachu stars in animated short by Shanghai Animation Film Studio

The official Pokémon YouTube channel streamed a new animated video on Tuesday featuring Pikachu and friends celebrating mid-autumn. China-based Shanghai Animation Film Studio animated the short titled " Pokémon -tachi to Aki no Tsuki" ( Pokémon and the Autumn Moon).

The Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime will start its fourth arc on October 11.

The anime premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST. The anime started its second arc, "Terapagos no Kagayaki" (The Brilliance of Terapagos), with its 29th episode last October in Japan. The "Terastal Debut" arc for the anime debuted on April 12.

WildBrain announced in late August that it has entered into an agreement with The Pokémon Company to become the only distributor of the single-IP Pokémon FAST (free ad-supported television) channel in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The channel will stream 22 seasons of the original Pokémon anime following Ash Ketchum including The Beginning, Gold and Silver, Ruby and Sapphire, Diamond and Pearl, Black and White, XY , and Sun and Moon .