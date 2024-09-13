Pokémon Horizons Anime Starts 'Rayquaza Rising' Arc on October 11

Visual revealed for new arc

The Pokémon Company announced on Friday that the Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime will start its fourth arc on October 11. The new arc is titled "Rayquaza Rising." The anime's staff also revealed a new visual.

The new arc will feature characters from Kitakami, a location that featured in "The Teal Mast" expansion for the Pokémon Scarlet/Violet game.

The anime premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST. The anime started its second arc, "Terapagos no Kagayaki" (The Brilliance of Terapagos), with its 29th episode last October in Japan. The "Terastal Debut" arc for the anime debuted on April 12.

The Pokémon Company had originally announced that the anime would debut on Netflix in the U.S. on February 23, but the series debuted instead on March 7. The second part began streaming on May 10. The third part premiered on August 9. The fourth part will begin streaming on November 22.

The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and also the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also introduces the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who battle alongside Liko and Roy.

Saori Den ( Mirage Queen Prefers Circus ) is directing the anime, and Daiki Tomiyasu ( Pokémon Sun & Moon , Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master ) is serving as creative director. Dai Satō ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ) is overseeing the series scripts. Tetsuo Yajima is the action director, Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyōko Itō is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Conisch is composing the music.