Classroom of the Elite Light Novels Conclude 2nd Year Arc

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Syougo Kinugasa 's Classroom of the Elite series revealed on Wednesday that the Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e 2-nen Sei Hen ) light novels will end with volume 12.5 on November 25.

The fourth season of the Classroom of the Elite anime will cover the first semester of the Year 2 light novels.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The second and third seasons adapt the original story's complete first-year-student arc. The second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Classroom of the Elite II .

The third season premiered on January 3 and aired for 13 episodes, concluding the first-year arc. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the original light novel series in May 2015. Seven Seas is releasing the novel series and its manga adaptation in English. The Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e 2-nen Sei Hen ) light novels are a sequel to the main light novel series. The first novel volume of the new second year series debuted in Japan in January 2020 as the 15th overall book in the series (the series has three "in-between" short story anthology volumes prior to the start of the second year arc). Seven Seas is also releasing the sequel novels in English.

The franchise has more than 9.5 million copies in circulation (not sold), including digital copies.

