Anime Song Festival Attendee Arrested for Alleged Attempted Murder

Image via Nagano Aniera Festa

Police arrested a 38-year-old employee from Sagamihara in the Kanagawa prefecture of Japan after he attempted to murder a man at the Nagano Aniera Festa 2024 anime song festival on September 22 at Komaba Park in Saku in Nagano prefecture. The suspect stabbed the victim multiple times following a dispute over having the same "favorite". The victim is in recovery.

The suspect confessed that he intended to kill the man. However, according to investigators, he may have intended to target a different person whom he had a long grudge against, but mistakenly attacked the victim.

The festival staff announced on September 22 that in light of the incident and the police investigation, its second day had been canceled. The festival will offer refunds.

This year's Nagano Aniera Festa was scheduled for September 21-22.



Sources: Nagano Aniera Festa, Shin-etsu Broadcasting via Hachima Kikо̄