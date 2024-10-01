Teikoku Databank: Anime Production Industry Grew 22% in 2023

Anime production industry valued at 339 billion yen in 2023, expected to hold at 340 billion yen in 2024

Image via Teikoku Databank © TEIKOKU DATABANK, LTD.

The financial research firm Teikoku Databank published on August 27 a report on the anime production industry for 2023, noting that the value of the anime production industry (based on 317 companies) is at 339,020,000,000 yen (about US$2.36 billion) in 2023, a 22.9% growth from 2022's 275,783,000,000 yen (about US$1.90 billion in current conversion). Teikoku Databank projects that the anime production industry value will hold at around 340 billion yen (about US$2.36 billion) for 2024. The value does not include other parts of the larger anime industry, including merchandise, live events, etc.)

Among 301 anime production companies, 75 companies (24.9%) saw decreases in their revenues compared to the previous year. While 112 companies (37.2%) saw increases to their revenues, 114 companies (37.9%) were in the black. Teikoku Databank previously reported that 39.8% of anime production companies in 2021 were in the red, the highest ever in Teikoku Databank's records.

The average sales for an anime production company in 2023 amounted to 1.123 billion yen (about US$7.79 million). Average sales for a single company lowered in 2021, but went up again in 2022, with 2023 having the highest average sales amount in the last two years.

Average sales for studios focusing on outsourced and prime contract work amounted to 2.363 billion yen (about US$16.4 million), an increase from last year's 1.722 billion yen (about US$11.9 million). The percentage of companies with a sales increase was 43.8%, while the percentage of companies with a sales decrease was 33%.

For specialized studios that perform subcontract anime work, average sales in 2023 were 391 million yen (about US$2.71 million).

Teikoku Databank cites the stabilization of the production for television anime, the growth of anime production for streaming platforms, and theatrical anime hits as the reason for growth in the industry in 2023.

Of the 317 animation production companies surveyed, 101 of the companies reported earning less than 100 million yen. Additionally, 79 companies reported less than 300 million yen in revenue, 37 claimed less than 500 million yen, 43 of them reported less than 1 billion yen, and 57 companies earned over 1 billion yen. Of the 317 companies surveyed, 93 reported having five or fewer employees, 98 companies listed less than 20 employees, 60 reported less than 50 employees, 38 had less than 100 employees, and 28 companies had more than 100 employees.

Breaking down the companies by decade, 116 were established in the 2010s (2010-2019), 90 were established in the 2000s, 39 were created in the 1990s, 28 in the 1980s, 27in the 1970s, 11 in the 1960s, and six in the 2020s (2020-2024). Within the 317 companies, 285 are located in Tokyo, which is 89.9% of the total.