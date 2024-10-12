Kadokawa Reveals New 'CandleA' Manga Brand With New Work by Sal Jiang

Kadokawa announced on Friday that it has launched the "CandleA" manga brand within the KadoComi app. Kadokawa stated the brand aims to proactively publish works about "existences, relationships, and feelings about those who are socially or culturally considered 'non-existent'."

The brand will launch with three new works and three previously published works. The new works include:

Sal Jiang 's Wicked Spot (pictured top left)

's (pictured top left) Tetsu Tsutsui and Shiori 's Nijiiro Campus Life (Kari) (Rainbow Campus Life (Temporary), pictured top right)

and 's (Rainbow Campus Life (Temporary), pictured top right) Shin-kun 's Hime Ichiko to Hime Kishi (Princess Sorceress and Princess Knight, pictured top center)

The previously published works include:

Sakaomi Yuzaki 's She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat (pictured bottom left)

's (pictured bottom left) Nii Nanato and Shimeko's Futago Challenge! (Twins Challenge!, pictured bottom center)

(Twins Challenge!, pictured bottom center) Yūko Uramoto and Kaeruko Akeno's Kurayami Girls Talk (Dark Girls Talk, pictured bottom right)

The editorial department for the new brand added that since those who are considered "non-existent" are often in a weak position, the new brand aims to have its stories gently tell audiences "We're here" like a candle lighting the darkness, while also having stories that burn with passion and anger like flames.

Kadokawa has launched both a website and an X/Twitter account for the new brand.

Seven Seas has published Jiang's Black and White: Tough Love at the Office manga in English, and Jiang's Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko manga inspired a live-action series that debuted in July. Kodansha USA Publishing has released Tsutsui and artist Koyubi Sugawara 's My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! manga in English. Seven Seas has released Shiori and writer Kosuke Iijima 's Cat on the Hero's Lap manga in English.

Yen Press is releasing She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat in English.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.