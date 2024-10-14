Live-Action Baban Baban Ban Vampire Film's Teaser Unveils February 14 Opening

Cast also previewed in costume in poster visual

The staff for the live-action film of Hiromasa Okujima 's Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga debuted a teaser trailer and poster visual on Tuesday. Both unveil the cast in costume and the film's February 14 opening.

Image via Shochiku Movies X/Twitter

The BL (described tongue-in-cheek here as standing for "Bloody Love Comedy") manga centers on a 450-year-old vampire named Ranmaru, working part-time at an old public bath. He desires the blood of an 18-year-old virgin, and so watches over the growth of 15-year-old Rihito, the son of the bathhouse owners, and tries to prevent him from losing his virginity.

The film stars (top to bottom):

Ryō Yoshizawa as Ranmaru Mori

as Ranmaru Mori Rihito Itagaki as Rihito Tatsuno

as Rihito Tatsuno Nanoka Hara as Aoi

Shinji Hamasaki ( Not Quite Dead Yet ) is directing the film, and Yūko Matsuda ( Gokusen , Live-Action Defying Kurosaki-kun ) wrote the screenplay.

The anime adaptation of the manga will debut in January 2025 on TV Asahi 's new programming block IM Animation that airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.

Okujima launched the manga, described as BL (for "bloody love comedy"), in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2021.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga licensed SHOOWA and Okujima's Bad Boys, Happy Home ( Dōsei Yankee Akamatsu Seven ) manga, and released the first volume physically and digitally in July 2021. The pair launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Kachi Comi magazine in April 2018.