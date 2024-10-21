News
Puniru Is a Kawaii Slime Manga Gets Switch Game
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The November issue of Shogakukan's Monthly CoroCoro Comic announced on October 15 that Maedakun's Puniru is a Kawaii Slime (Puniru wa Kawaii Slime) manga is inspiring a game for the Nintendo Switch. The manga's official X (formerly Twitter) account posted images of the magazine's pages with various promotions for the manga on Saturday, including the game adaptation announcement. The issue also notes the manga's collaboration in the Puyopuyo!! Quest puzzle role-playing game.
発売中のコロコロコミック11月号にもぷにるがかわいいを広げています！— ぷにるはかわいいスライム公式 (@PUNIRUcorocoro) October 19, 2024
『とことん!!ぷに推しBOOK』には出張新作まんが＆スペシャルな新情報が…！
付録ではぷにるのカードまで付いてきて、ガッツな笑いとド迫力なかわいいコロコロになっていまーす！✨#ぷにるはかわいいスライム #ぷにかわ pic.twitter.com/SKCSfa3Id5
Maedakun launched the manga in Shogakukan's "Shūkan Coro Coro Comics" ("Weekly Coro Coro Comics") online publication in March 2022. The manga ranked #4 in the Web Manga category of the "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on September 27.
The manga's anime adaptation premiered on October 6 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.
Source: Puniru is a Kawaii Slime manga's X/Twitter account, Inside Games via Hachima Kikō