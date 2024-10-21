Puniru Is a Kawaii Slime Manga Gets Switch Game

Manga's anime adaptation debuted on October 6

The November issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic announced on October 15 that Maedakun 's Puniru is a Kawaii Slime ( Puniru wa Kawaii Slime ) manga is inspiring a game for the Nintendo Switch. The manga's official X (formerly Twitter ) account posted images of the magazine's pages with various promotions for the manga on Saturday, including the game adaptation announcement. The issue also notes the manga's collaboration in the Puyopuyo!! Quest puzzle role-playing game.

The romantic comedy manga tells the story of Kotarō, who created a slime and named it Puniru. Seven years pass, and Puniru transforms into a beautiful young lady.

Maedakun launched the manga in Shogakukan 's " Shūkan Coro Coro Comics " (" Weekly Coro Coro Comics ") online publication in March 2022. The manga ranked #4 in the Web Manga category of the "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on September 27.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on October 6 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

