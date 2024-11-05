A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics Manga Ends With Next Chapter

Image via Amazon © Kōtarō Yamada, Yomi Hirasaka, Shogakukan

The 37th chapter of's manga adaptation ofand illustrator's) light novel series revealed on Tuesday that the manga will end with the next chapter.

The novels center on Sōsuke Kaburaya, a poor detective who, while tailing someone one day, meets Sara Da Odin, a princess from another world with magical powers. They gradually start living together, and Sara is able to familiarize herself with modern day Japan in a flash. A female knight from Sara's world named Livia Do Udis also comes to this world, and lives the life of a homeless person, but she finds herself unexpectedly enjoying her new life. The story follows Sōsuke, these two strong-willed and positive women from another world, as well as other eccentric characters such as a brutish lawyer, a religious leader, and a divorce agent.

Kōtarō Yamada ( Sword Art Online: Project Alicization ) launched a manga adaptation on the Sunday Webry website in September 2022. The manga's fifth compiled book volume released on June 11.

Hirasaka ( Haganai , A Sister's All You Need. ) and Kantoku ( Sasaki and Peeps , The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat. ) launched the light novel series in October 2021. The seventh volume shipped on July 18.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered on April 4. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: Sunday Webry