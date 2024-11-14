Random House Graphic Launches Ink Pop Brand for Manga/Manhwa/Webtoons with I Wanna Be Your Girl Manga as Debut Release

Company to publish Umi Takase's I Wanna Be Your Girl on July 1, 2025

The School Library Journal — a frequently referenced source of information for elementary, junior high, and high school librarians — reported on Thursday that Random House Graphic is launching Ink Pop, a new brand for graphic novels that includes manga, manhwa , and webtoons. Ink Pop will publish Umi Takase's I Wanna Be Your Girl ( Kanojo ni Naritai Kimi to Boku ) manga, and it will release the first volume in print on July 1, 2025. The company will also publish Han Ryeo Yu and A Hyeon's My Life as an Internet Novel manhwa .

Image via School Library Journal © Random House Graphic

Image via Amazon Japan © Umi Takase, ComicSmart

Both young adult titles will be available in hardcover and paperback editions. Future books for Ink Pop will target chapter book, middle-grade, and young adult readers.

Mangamo is publishing I Wanna Be Your Girl in English, and it describes the story:

Hime and Akira have been friends since they were little kids. At age 12, Akira reveals to Hime that Akira is actually a girl at heart. She begins to dress like a girl and is bullied and harassed at school. Hime will not stand for it and begins to dress as a boy in support of the friend she loves. Of course, this means their troubles at school have only just begun.

Takase debuted the manga on ComicSmart Inc. 's Ganma! website in July 2018, and ended it in August 2020. The manga's fourth and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2021.



Source: School Library Journal (Brigid Alverson)