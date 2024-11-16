The IDOLM@STER Tours Game Launches in Arcades Next Spring

Game to feature Gakuen Idolm@ster characters in post-launch update

Bandai Namco Amusement announced during The IDOLM@STER Tours stage event at Amusement Expo 2024 on Saturday that the game will formally launch in arcades across Japan in spring 2025. The company also announced that characters from the Gakuen Idolm@ster (Academy Idolm@ster) mobile game will join the game in an update post-launch.

The IDOLM@STER Tours is the first arcade game in The IDOLM@STER franchise since the very first The IDOLM@STER game in 2005 (not counting the franchise's three pachinko games).

As with the original arcade game, its console ports, and the franchise's recent The Idolm@ster Starlit Season game, the game will cast players as idol producers, in charge of managing their talents' schedules, break time, costumes, practice, dance routines, and music selections. Players will also be able to direct concerts in real-time concert scenes.

The game will feature characters and songs from The IDOLM@STER , The IDOLM@STER , The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls , The IDOLM@STER Million Live! , The IDOLM@STER Side M , and The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors .

The game began location tests in arcades in Japan in early summer 2023.

Gakuen Idolm@ster launched for iOS and Android devices in spring.



Sources: Idolm@ster Tours' X/Twitter account, 4Gamer