Worst Gaiden: Guriko Manga Enters Final Arc on November 28

Manga's "Kyūshū Zenmen Sensō Arc" ended on Thursday

Image via Rakuten © Ryūta Suzuki, Hiroshi Takahashi, Akita Shoten

This year's 51st issue of'smagazine published on Thursday the final chapter of the "Kyūshū Zenmen Sensō-hen" (Kyūshū All-Out War Arc) of'sspinoff manga. The manga will then start its final arc in the magazine's next issue on November 28.

The "Kyūshū Zenmen Sensō-hen" started in the manga's 22nd compiled book volume in 2023. The announcement at that time had described the "Kyūshū Zenmen Sensō-hen" as the manga's final arc.

Suzuki launched the spinoff manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in January 2019.

In March, Suzuki stated that he planned to end the series in its 33rd volume. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's 30th volume on December 6.

Hiroshi Takahashi began the original manga Worst as a continuation of his earlier Crows series in 2001, and it ended in 2013. The story follows a delinquent named Hana Tsukishima as he rises to the top of the gangs at the notorious Suzuran Boys' High School. A single-volume side story titled Worst Gaiden ran in Monthly Shōnen Champion in 2009. The franchise launched a new spinoff manga titled Worst Gaiden: Dokuro (Worst Side Story: Skull) in February 2019. Another new spinoff manga titled Worst Gaiden Zetton-sensei launched in July 2020. Yet another spinoff launched on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in January 2022 titled Worst Gaiden Saburock Santa: Namonaki Karasu-tachi (Worst Side Story Saburock Santa: Nameless Crows).

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation. The manga also inspired three live-action films, with Takashi Miike directing the first two films, Crows Zero and Crows Zero II . Crows Explode , the third film, opened in Japan in April 2014. Tokyo Shock released the first film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America, and video label MVM released both Crows Zero and Crows Zero II in the United Kingdom.

HiGH&LOW THE WORST , a crossover film that integrates both main manga with the HiGH&LOW franchise , opened in Japan in October 2019. 6 from HiGH&LOW THE WORST , the sequel series to the film, premiered on NTV in November 2020. A sequel film opened in September 2022.