Junior High School DxD Novels Get Manga

Ojo draws manga adaptation of spinoff novels

Image via Amazon © Ichiei Ishibumi, Rippū Shinonome, Kadokawa

The second novel volume of Rippū Shinonome's Junior High School DxD novel spinoff of Ichiei Ishibumi 's High School DxD light novel series revealed on November 20 that the novels will have a manga adaptation by Ojo that will launch in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine. The announcement did not reveal the launch date for the manga.

Ishibumi is credited with the original work and overall supervision for the spinoff novels. Rippū Shinonome is writing the story, and Miyama-Zero is illustrating the work.

The first volume of the novel series shipped on May 17 earlier this year.

Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero launched the High School DxD novel series in 2008, and ended it with the 25th volume in March 2018. The pair then launched the Shin High School DxD novel series in July of that same year, and Kadokawa has published four volumes for the series. The High School DxD DX spinoff novels currently have seven volumes.

Yen Press is publishing the novels in English, and has also also published all 11 volumes of Hiroji Mishima 's High School DxD manga adaptation. The company has also published Hiroichi 's High School DxD: Asia & Koneko's Secret Contract!? manga in English.

The novel series inspired four television anime adaptations in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018. Funimation released all four series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America.

Source: Junior High School DxD novel volume 2





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.