Hiro Fujiwara to Launch New Manga Series, Publish New Maid-sama! Chapter

The January 2025 issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine announced on Thursday that Hiro Fujiwara is both launching a new manga titled Neko ni Wagamama (As a Cat Wills), and a new special chapter for her Maid Sama! manga. Both will appear in the magazine's next issue on February 5. (The magazine publishes new issues every two months.) Maid Sama! will also appear on the front cover of the issue, while the first Neko ni Wagamama chapter will have a color opening page.

Image via LaLa DX website © Hakusensha

The magazine does not specify if the new Maid Sama! story (left in image above) is a one-shot, but describes it as a "sweet story" in the time before Misaki and Takumi started dating.

The magazine describes Neko ni Wagamama as centering on a busybody high school girl who saves a cat — who turns out to be her unfriendly classmate.

Fujiwara launched the Maid Sama! manga in LaLa in 2006, and ended it in 2013. Hakusensha published 18 compiled book volumes for the manga, along with a new volume in August 2018. Tokyopop published eight volumes of the manga, and Viz Media 's omnibus releases began in 2015. The ninth and final omnibus volume shipped in August 2017.

Maid Sama! inspired a 26-episode television anime series from J.C. Staff in 2010, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD in North America.

Fujiwara ended her Tsukishima-kun no Koroshikata ( How to Kill Tsukishima ) manga in October 2022. Fujiwara launched the manga in LaLa DX in December 2019. Hakusensha published four volumes for the manga.